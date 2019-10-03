Touches, bumps, spills, and bright lights can damage or even destroy art, so there are limits on what happens in the Museum.

Keep hands to yourself, and off the art Your fingers (toes, elbows) cause immediate damage, leaving oils and dirt behind. Safe, hands-on activities are available for all ages.

Food and drink stay out of the galleries Anything that could spill, leak, crumble, stick, or stain needs to remain in easy-to-clean areas. You are welcome to eat in the East End or Windhover Hall.

Store backpacks, big bags, and umbrellas Anything carried on your back or larger than 13 × 17 in. can accidentally bump or break art as you explore. Lockers are available on the East End and in the Quadracci Pavilion.

Personal, flash-free photos are usually encouraged We welcome photography, without flash or bright light, for personal use. Photo shoots and commercial use require advance approval. (Some exhibitions may have additional limitations.)