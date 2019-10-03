The Burke Brise Soleil (“wings”) opens at 10 a.m., flaps at noon, and closes when the Museum closes, as weather permits
The Museum is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Wheelchairs, if needed, are available from the Admissions Desk. Handicapped parking is available in the underground parking garage. Backpack baby carriers are not permitted in the galleries. Service animals and Segways used for mobility are welcome at the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Adult tour groups or school groups please call 414-224-3842
Touches, bumps, spills, and bright lights can damage or even destroy art, so there are limits on what happens in the Museum.
Your fingers (toes, elbows) cause immediate damage, leaving oils and dirt behind. Safe, hands-on activities are available for all ages.
Anything that could spill, leak, crumble, stick, or stain needs to remain in easy-to-clean areas. You are welcome to eat in the East End or Windhover Hall.
Anything carried on your back or larger than 13 × 17 in. can accidentally bump or break art as you explore. Lockers are available on the East End and in the Quadracci Pavilion.
We welcome photography, without flash or bright light, for personal use. Photo shoots and commercial use require advance approval. (Some exhibitions may have additional limitations.)
Safe visitors and safe art are more important than great photos. Selfie sticks and autonomous or radio-controlled devices are not permitted anywhere in the Museum. Tripods require special arrangements.