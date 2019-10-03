×
Open Tues–Sun
10 AM–5 PM
Thurs until 8 PM
(special events may affect these hours)
Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve,
and Christmas Day


The Burke Brise Soleil (“wings”) opens at 10 a.m., flaps at noon, and closes when the Museum closes, as weather permits

Admission

Adults

$19

Students, Seniors (65+), Military

$17

Museum Members

Learn more about membership
Free

Kids 12 & Under

Thanks to Kohl’s
Free

Wisconsin K–12 Teachers

With valid school ID or pay stub
Free

First Thursday of Every Month

Sponsored by Meijer
Free

Become a Member »

The Museum is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Wheelchairs, if needed, are available from the Admissions Desk. Handicapped parking is available in the underground parking garage. Backpack baby carriers are not permitted in the galleries. Service animals and Segways used for mobility are welcome at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Adult tour groups or school groups please call 414-224-3842

Currently on view

All exhibitions are included in admission and free for Museum Members.
Image from Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking
Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking
October 3, 2019–February 9, 2020
Bradley Family Gallery
Image from Portrait of Milwaukee
Portrait of Milwaukee
September 6, 2019–March 1, 2020
Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts
Image from A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from the Phillips Collection
A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from the Phillips Collection
November 15, 2019–March 22, 2020
Baker/Rowland Galleries
Image from James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time
James Benning and Sharon Lockhart: Over Time
September 6, 2019–March 1, 2020
Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts
Image from The Bauhaus, László Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee
The Bauhaus, László Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee
August 9, 2019–June 7, 2020
LEVEL 2, GALLERY K215

Art Safety Tips

Photo: Art Safety Tips

How do we make sure future generations can enjoy the art? With your help.

Touches, bumps, spills, and bright lights can damage or even destroy art, so there are limits on what happens in the Museum.

The basics of protecting art:

Art Safety: Keep hands to yourself, and off art

Keep hands to yourself, and off the art

Your fingers (toes, elbows) cause immediate damage, leaving oils and dirt behind. Safe, hands-on activities are available for all ages.

Art Safety: Food and drink stay out of the galleries

Food and drink stay out of the galleries

Anything that could spill, leak, crumble, stick, or stain needs to remain in easy-to-clean areas. You are welcome to eat in the East End or Windhover Hall.

Art Safety: Store backpacks, big bags, and umbrellas

Store backpacks, big bags, and umbrellas

Anything carried on your back or larger than 13 × 17 in. can accidentally bump or break art as you explore. Lockers are available on the East End and in the Quadracci Pavilion.

Art Safety: Personal, flash-free photos are usually encouraged

Personal, flash-free photos are usually encouraged

We welcome photography, without flash or bright light, for personal use. Photo shoots and commercial use require advance approval. (Some exhibitions may have additional limitations.)

Art Safety: Tripods, selfie sticks, and drones are not allowed

Tripods, selfie sticks, and drones are not allowed

Safe visitors and safe art are more important than great photos. Selfie sticks and autonomous or radio-controlled devices are not permitted anywhere in the Museum. Tripods require special arrangements.

See our complete policy for more information.
Photo: Timothy Hursley