A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from the Phillips Collection

November 15, 2019–March 22, 2020
Baker/Rowland Galleries

A Modern Vision presents a selection of the most iconic works from The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, which opened in Washington, DC, in 1921. The exhibition features 50 masterworks by towering figures of European modernism, including Edouard Manet, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Bonnard, Wassily Kandinsky, Amedeo Modigliani, and Pablo Picasso.

Ranging from the early nineteenth century to the mid-twentieth century, the paintings in the exhibition reflect the vision and influence of collector Duncan Phillips (1886–1966), who viewed art as “a universal language” and brought together, in his words, “congenial spirits among the artists from different parts of the world and from different periods of time.”

The exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and Humanities.

Presenting Sponsor:
Leadership Sponsor: Wendy Sleight
Supporting Sponsor: Kenneth R. Treis Four-Four Foundation
Contributing Sponsor: Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation Sotheby's
Thanks to the Museum Visionaries:Debbie and Mark Attanasio Donna and Donald Baumgartner John and Murph Burke Sheldon and Marianne Lubar Joel and Caran Quadracci Sue and Bud Selig Jeff Yabuki and the Yabuki Family Foundation

Programs + Events

Member Preview Celebration: A Modern Vision

Thursday, November 14, 10 AM

Be among the first to see the fifty masterworks by towering figures of modernism including Van Gogh, Monet and Degas in A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from the Phillips Collection

  • Member-only access to the exhibition
  • 1:30 p.m. Lecture: Tanya Paul, Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art (advanced tickets sold out)
  • 5:00 p.m. Celebration with appetizers, cash bar and live cello music by Janet Schiff 
  • 6:15 p.m. Lecture: Renee Maurer, associate curator, The Phillips Collection (advanced tickets sold out)

Advance tickets for both lectures have all been distributed. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from admissions desks starting at 10 a.m. on Nov 14 only. Overflow viewing space will also be available for the lectures.

A Modern Vision Concert Series

Saturday, November 23, 2 PM

Express Talk: A Modern Vision

Thursday, December 5, Noon

Express Talk: A Modern Vision

Thursday, December 5, 5:30 PM

Image:
  • Paul Cézanne, Ginger Pot with Pomegranate and Pears, 1893. Oil on canvas. 18 1/4 × 21 7/8 in. The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. Gift of Gifford Phillips in memory of his father, James Laughlin Phillips, 1939.
  • Hilaire-Germain-Edgar Degas, Dancers at the Barre, ca. 1900. Oil on canvas. 51 1/4 × 38 1/2 in. The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. Acquired 1944.
  • Vincent van Gogh, Entrance to the Public Gardens in Arles, 1888. Oil on canvas. 28 1/2 × 35 3/4 in. The Phillips Collection, Washington, DC. Acquired 1930