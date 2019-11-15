Baker/Rowland Galleries

A Modern Vision presents a selection of the most iconic works from The Phillips Collection, America’s first museum of modern art, which opened in Washington, DC, in 1921. The exhibition features 50 masterworks by towering figures of European modernism, including Edouard Manet, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Bonnard, Wassily Kandinsky, Amedeo Modigliani, and Pablo Picasso.

Ranging from the early nineteenth century to the mid-twentieth century, the paintings in the exhibition reflect the vision and influence of collector Duncan Phillips (1886–1966), who viewed art as “a universal language” and brought together, in his words, “congenial spirits among the artists from different parts of the world and from different periods of time.”

The exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and Humanities.