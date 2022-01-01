A place for Exploration Reflection Community

Background video description: Various vignettes of the Milwaukee Art Museum campus experience show what it’s like to visit and what guests can expect to see throughout the space—from the white, modern Calatrava building facing Lake Michigan, a child eagerly running toward the entrance off of the Reiman Bridge, and a guest taking in the expanse of Windover Hall to a group of friends enjoying the East Lawn off Oak Leaf Trail, a parent and a child enjoying art in a gallery together, and children painting under a teacher’s instruction at Kohl’s art studio.