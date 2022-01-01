A place for Exploration Reflection Community

Open today

The Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee skyline as seen aerially from over Lake Michigan looking West. The Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee skyline as seen aerially from over Lake Michigan looking West.

Background video description: Various vignettes of the Milwaukee Art Museum campus experience show what it’s like to visit and what guests can expect to see throughout the space—from the white, modern Calatrava building facing Lake Michigan, a child eagerly running toward the entrance off of the Reiman Bridge, and a guest taking in the expanse of Windover Hall to a group of friends enjoying the East Lawn off Oak Leaf Trail, a parent and a child enjoying art in a gallery together, and children painting under a teacher’s instruction at Kohl’s art studio.

Featured experiences

See what’s on

Curious about the Museum’s iconic architecture?

Learn about the campus
The Burke Brise Soleil and the Oak Leaf Trail to the right of Lake Michigan on a hazy, sunny day captured aerially from the North edge of the Milwaukee Art Museum campus.

Our collection

Explore more artworks
Five cheerful Milwaukee Art Museum members gathered together and chatting in Windhover Hall.
Five cheerful Milwaukee Art Museum members gathered together and chatting in Windhover Hall.

Enjoy free, unlimited visits and Member-Only benefits.

Become a Member

Explore more

Plan your visit

  • “The Calling”

    Start (or end) your journey at the iconic Mark di Suvero sculpture west of the Reiman Pedestrian Bridge.

  • Burke Brise Soleil

    See the best view of the Burke Brise Soleil (“wings”) from the footbridge that connects the Museum to downtown Milwaukee.

Help sustain this vibrant arts destination.

Donate to the Museum
Two children sit in front of a large painting in the European collection, holding guides and smiling at each other.

Get updates in your inbox about exhibitions, events, and more.

Subscribe